Newest Etowah County Whataburger now open

Whataburger franchisee MWB Restaurants opened its newest location in Gadsden on Monday, March 24, at 11 a.m. This is the franchisee’s 13th Whataburger restaurant.

“We hope the people of Gadsden will flock to this new Whataburger to enjoy the bold, fresh flavors we’re known for and visit frequently to make the restaurant their own,” Operating Partner Natisha Hoyrd said.

The restaurant opened with 24-hour drive-thru service first. MWB plans to open the dining room in the coming weeks and roll out additional service options, including ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com for pickup and delivery.

“I’m excited to share that Whataburger has just opened its doors,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “If you’re in the mood for a good burger, this is the place to be! It’s wlways nice to have more options in the area. Let’s support our new local spot and indulge in some tasty treats.”

This is the second Whataburger location in Etowah County. The first location opened in Attalla in September of 2024.