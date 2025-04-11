Paid parental leave law improves life for Alabama workers

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill (SB) 199 into law Wednesday, April 2. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, will ensure paid parental leave for new parents who work as teachers, two-year college employees or state employees.

The law, which will take effect on July 1, provides eight weeks of paid leave to mothers and two weeks of paid leave to fathers after childbirth, adoption of a child aged three or younger, stillbirth or miscarriage.

Alabama Arise, a statewide, member-led nonprofit organization advancing public policies to improve the lives of Alabamians who are marginalized by poverty celebrated the signing. Alabama Arise executive director Robyn Hyden released the following statement Wednesday in response:

“Paid parental leave helps workers create and grow their families while maintaining their financial well-being. Alabama’s new law guaranteeing paid parental leave for teachers and state employees makes our state a leader in the Southeast. And it is important progress toward ensuring every parent can care for their families without scrambling to pay the bills.

“This new law will enhance the quality of life for families across Alabama. Paid leave will help improve health for babies and families, and it will ease economic stress for new parents. This policy also will improve employee retention for schools and state agencies, and it will help mothers in particular to remain in the workforce.

“Paid parental leave is a common-sense, pro-family policy that will result in a better, healthier future for everyone in our state. Alabama Arise appreciates the leadership from the legislative champions on this issue, Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver. We appreciate Gov. Kay Ivey for highlighting paid leave as a priority in her State of the State address and for signing this bill into law. And we appreciate every legislator who voted for this law and every Arise member who advocated in support of this important investment in healthier families in Alabama.”

