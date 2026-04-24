Sardis claim 3rd at state tennis championships

Sardis High School’s girls tennis team finished third in the Class 4A/5A State Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center, led by a state singles title from Jesa Leigh Bonds and a runner-up finish in doubles.

The Lions totaled 48 points to place behind Saint James (63) and Briarwood Christian (62) in the team standings. Bonds, a sophomore, captured the No. 3 singles state championship with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Saint James’ Emily Trock in the finals, finishing the season 48-1.

Sardis also reached the No. 1 doubles championship match, where the duo of Jesa Leigh Bonds and Callie Rae Bonds fell to Briarwood Christian’s Madelyn Hunt and Sarah Wolf, 6-2, 6-4. Callie Rae Bonds, a senior, completed her season with a 42-5 record.

The Lions’ combined performances helped secure a top-three finish in a tightly contested team race that came down to the final matches of the tournament.

The boys and girls Sardis High School Tennis teams are coached by Dustin Young and Amanda Johnson.