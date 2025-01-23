Sardis girls, Coosa boys ranked in latest ASWA basketball poll

Photo courtesy of Average Joe’s Sports Talk
Released January 23
Girls
Class 7A
1. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Hoover
4. Bob Jones
5. Auburn
6. Foley
7. Daphne
8. Albertville
9. Hewitt-Trussville
10. Central-Phenix City
Class 6A
1. Park Crossing
2. Hazel Green
3. Hartselle
4. Mortimer Jordan
5. McGill-Toolen Catholic
6. Mountain Brook
7. Chelsea
8. Fort Payne
9. Homewood
10. Benjamin Russell
Class 5A
1. Scottsboro
2. Ramsay
3. Wenonah
4. Moody
5. West Point
6. St. Paul’s Episcopal
7. Selma
8. Sardis
9. Priceville
10. Jacksonville
Class 4A
1. Trinity
2. Madison Academy
3. Deshler
4. Good Hope
5. Pleasant Grove
6. Plainview
7. Prattville Christian
8. St. Michael Catholic
9. Geneva
10. Montgomery Catholic
Class 3A
1. Lauderdale County
2. St. James
3. Mars Hill Bible
4. Midfield
5. Hale County
6. Vinemont
7. T.R. Miller
8. Holly Pond
9. Glenwood
10. Locust Fork
Class 2A
1. Decatur Heritage
2. Cold Springs
3. Sand Rock
4. Lanett
5. Belgreen
6. Abbeville
7. Winston County
8. Sulligent
9. North Sand Mountain
10. Pisgah
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden
2. Ider
3. Winterboro
4. Kinston
5. Keith
6. R.C. Hatch
7. Elba
8. Marion County
9. McIntosh
10. Waterloo
Boys
Class 7A
1. Hoover
2. Central-Phenix City
3. Huntsville
4. Austin
5. Dothan
6. Baker
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
8. Auburn
9. Enterprise
10. Fairhope
Class 6A
1. Mountain Brook
2. Huffman
3. Oxford
4. Clay-Chalkville
5. Buckhorn
6. Saraland
7. Pinson Valley
8. Minor
9. Cullman
10. Paul Bryant
Class 5A
1. Ramsay
2. Williamson
3. Selma
4. East Limestone
5. Wenonah
6. Guntersville
7. Leeds
8. LeFlore
9. Charles Henderson
10. West Point
Class 4A
1. Fairfield
2. Plainview
3. Alexandria
4. Madison Academy
5. BTW-Tuskegee
6. Good Hope
7. Jackson
8. Anniston
9. New Hope
10. Cherokee County
Class 3A
1. Midfield
2. Montgomery Academy
3. Hale County
4. Mars Hill Bible
5. Lee-Scott
6. Piedmont
7. Houston Academy
8. Southside-Selma
9. Glenwood
10. Slocomb
Class 2A
1. Providence Christian
2. Abbeville
3. Tuscaloosa Academy
4. Decatur Heritage
5. Section
6. Sand Rock
7. North Sand Mountain
8. Red Bay
9. G.W. Long
10. Pisgah
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden
2. Georgiana
3. Skyline
4. Oakwood
5. Florala
6. Pleasant Home
7. Brantley
8. Coosa Christian
9. R.C. Hatch
10. McKenzie