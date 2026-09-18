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Sardis’s homecoming parade rings in new season of sports

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Sardis celebrated its Homecoming Week with a parade that featured football players, cheerleaders, marching band players, majorettes and student government leaders — all the way from the peewee leagues to the high school ones.

Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

Email: Cmoore@gadsdenmessenger.com
Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

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Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 09-18-26 Front Only
E-Edition 09-18-26

E-Edition 09-18-26 