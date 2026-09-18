Sardis’s homecoming parade rings in new season of sports

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Sardis celebrated its Homecoming Week with a parade that featured football players, cheerleaders, marching band players, majorettes and student government leaders — all the way from the peewee leagues to the high school ones.
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On Thursday, Sept. 10, Sardis celebrated its Homecoming Week with a parade that featured football players, cheerleaders, marching band players, majorettes and student government leaders — all the way from the peewee leagues to the high school ones.