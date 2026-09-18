Hokes Bluff defeats Oneonta in nail-biting volleyball match

By Alex Chaney

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Hokes Bluff Lady Eagles took the win over Oneonta in area play.

The match took five games to settle, as each set was extremely competitive, which made for an exciting game to watch. To add to the excitement, Oneonta bought a bus load of students to cheer their side on.

Hokes Bluff won the first set 25-22, but Oneonta took the second and third set 26-24 and 25-18 respectively.

In the fourth set, Hokes Bluff rallied back to get the win 25-22.

In the final and game-making set, the crowd was on the edge of their seats, cheers still ringing loud and clear. Ultimately, though, the Hokes Bluff girls fought through the distractions, getting a good lead and winning by a margin of 15-8. Thus, Hokes Bluff won the match, taking home an important win.