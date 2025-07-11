Search begins for Bama’s Best Surf & Turf

The title of Bama’s Best Surf & Turf is up for grabs.

Thanks to a new contest sponsored by Sweet Grown Alabama, the public can nominate their pick for the restaurant that serves Bama’s Best Surf & Turf on the Sweet Grown Alabama Facebook page until July 21.

Eligible dishes pair seafood with a land-based protein. That includes traditional surf-and-turf entrée combinations like shrimp and steak or more outside-the-box cuisine, said Sweet Grown Alabama Director Ellie Watson.

“Bama’s Best Surf & Turf celebrates our state’s rare position as a producer of both exceptional seafood and protein raised by hard-working farmers,” Watson said. “Alabama is also home to talented chefs — from those who create elaborate dishes at high-end eateries to cooks serving simple dinners at down-home restaurants. Folks are fiercely loyal to their favorite restaurants and dishes, so we’re excited to get the public’s help finding Bama’s Best Surf & Turf.”

To make a nomination:

Find the Bama’s Best Surf & Turf post on Sweet Grown Alabama’s Facebook page.

Leave a comment on the post. The comment must include the business name, town and dish.

Restaurants with the most nominations compete in the Edible Eight. Bracket-style voting on Sweet Grown Alabama’s Facebook page will narrow the Edible Eight to the Flavorful Four during head-to-head matchups July 28-31.

In August, the Flavorful Four restaurants will host a trio of judges ready to taste-test contenders for Bama’s Best Surf & Turf.

Bama’s Best Surf & Turf will receive bragging rights, a cash prize, a plaque and features on “Simply Southern TV” and in the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Neighbors magazine.

Bama’s Best Surf & Turf is sponsored by Sweet Grown Alabama — the state’s agricultural branding program which supports farmers and commercial fishermen.

Find local products at SweetGrownAlabama.org.