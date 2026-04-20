SHS seniors Coe and Martin sign with Lindsey Wilson

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Sardis High School seniors Grant Coe and Levi Martin have signed full-tuition scholarships to play football for Lindsey Wilson University’s Blue Raiders.

Coe, a three-time All County and All Area football player, said he considers it a great honor to be blessed to play at the next level. “It’s been a dream of mine since I could walk,” said Coe. “I’ve had a ball in my hand since I was probably three months old. This really is an amazing opportunity to continue to play the sport I love.”

Coe went on to say he would first like to thank God for his many blessings and added that his parents, siblings, family, friends and coaches have always supported him and provided words of encouragement that buoyed him on his difficult days.

“No matter what, I know I have an amazing support system back home that I can lean on when things are tough, and that’s a huge blessing,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to Kentucky and go to work — go Raiders.”

Senior Levi Martin carved his name into the AHSAA record books with a standout performance and a remarkable career. Martin recorded 28 tackles in a single game against the Guntersville Wildcats, ranking No. 8 in state history, and finished his career with 545 total tackles, placing him No. 10 all-time.

In addition to his defensive achievements, Martin broke a school record and earned a spot in the state record book with 417 total offensive yards in a single game. His all-around performance helped secure multiple honors, including first-team All-State recognition.

Martin was named Athlete of the Year for Region 5 and earned Most Valuable Player honors in Etowah County. As a junior, he was recognized as the All-County Defensive Player of the Year. Offensively, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, showcasing his versatility on the field.

He also excelled in the classroom, maintaining a 3.8 grade point average.

Lindsey Wilson University is located in Columbia, Kentucky and serves as a private liberal arts institution situated on more than 200 acres in south-central Kentucky.

The Blue Raiders compete in the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference. Since joining the NAIA in 1988, Lindsey Wilson athletics has won 17 national team championships and 41 individual national titles. The university currently offers 12 varsity sports for men and women, along with three co-ed programs. Football, wrestling and swimming were added in 2010, followed by co-ed archery in 2018.

Together, Coe and Martin leave behind a legacy of excellence at Sardis High School, defined by hard work, determination and a passion for the game.