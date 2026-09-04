Small habits that improve mental health over time

By Carrie Halladay

When we think about improving our mental health, we sometimes imagine making major changes. We tell ourselves we need to exercise every day, completely change our diet, start meditating, get organized and somehow find eight uninterrupted hours of sleep every night.

Then life happens.

The truth is, taking care of our mental health doesn’t always require a major life overhaul. Often, small things done consistently make a bigger difference than ambitious changes we can’t maintain.

One of the simplest habits is getting outside. A few minutes of sunlight and fresh air can help break up the day, particularly for people who spend most of their time indoors. Take your coffee to the porch. Walk around the block. Sit outside during your lunch break. It doesn’t have to be complicated to be beneficial.

Move your body regularly. This doesn’t necessarily mean joining a gym or committing to an intense workout program. Take a walk, work in the yard, stretch while watching television or turn on some music and clean the house. Movement can reduce tension and provide an outlet for some of the stress we carry physically.

Protect your sleep. We often treat sleep as the first thing we can sacrifice when life gets busy. Yet everything feels harder when we’re exhausted. A consistent bedtime, less screen time before bed and a simple evening routine can help signal to our brains that it’s time to slow down.

Another important habit is paying attention to what you consume mentally. Just as our bodies are affected by what we put into them, our minds are influenced by what we repeatedly expose ourselves to. Constant news, arguments on social media and endless scrolling can leave us feeling anxious or irritable without realizing why. Sometimes putting the phone down is an act of self-care.

Stay connected to people. Send the text. Call the friend. Have lunch with someone you enjoy. We tend to withdraw when we’re stressed, anxious or depressed, but isolation often makes those feelings worse. Meaningful connection doesn’t require a large social circle. A few healthy relationships can make an enormous difference.

It also helps to give yourself something to look forward to. It doesn’t have to be a vacation or an expensive event. Plan dinner with a friend, start a weekend project, watch a favorite show or spend Saturday morning doing something you enjoy. Anticipation itself can provide a small emotional lift during an otherwise difficult week.

Finally, practice noticing what is going well. This isn’t about ignoring problems or pretending everything is wonderful. It’s simply about training ourselves to notice that difficult things and good things can exist at the same time.

Mental health is rarely built through one dramatic decision. More often, it’s influenced by hundreds of ordinary choices we make over time.

Take the walk. Go to bed a little earlier. Step outside. Call someone you love. Put your phone away for a while.

None of these things will solve every problem. But small, healthy choices have a way of adding up.

And sometimes, getting better doesn’t begin with changing your whole life. It begins with changing one small part of your day.