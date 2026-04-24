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April 26, 2026

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Southside brings home two titles

Southside High School swept both team titles at the 2026 Etowah County Schools Track & Field Championship held April 15 at the Gadsden City High School Track & Field Complex, with athletes from Gaston, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Sardis, Southside and West End competing.

Marlee Tucker was named girls MVP. Submitted photo.

The Panthers also claimed both individual MVP honors, as Marlee Tucker was named girls MVP and Chase Hall earned boys MVP after each scored a perfect 40 points, winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs along with their respective relay events. Southside’s girls and boys teams finished first overall, while Hokes Bluff’s combined girls and boys squads placed second in both divisions. All AHSAA schools will advance to sectional competition April 24-25, with qualifiers moving on to state meets the following week at Cullman High School (Classes 1A-3A) and Gulf Shores High School (Classes 4A-7A).

Chase Hall earned boys MVP
Sardis boys Track and Field team. Submitted photo.
Hokes Bluff Track and Field team. Submitted photo.
Picture of Submitted

Submitted

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