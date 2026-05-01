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May 3, 2026

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Stamp out hunger returns on May 9

The Nation’s largest one day food drive to combat hunger will be conducted this year on Saturday, May 9. The Gadsden City letter carriers and some rural carriers will be working with the Etowah Community Food Bank and your local United Way of Etowah County to make this the largest one-day food drive in Etowah County. All citizens served by Gadsden, Alabama City, and East Gadsden Post Offices are asked to leave non-perishable food items such as canned meats, soups, vegetables, rice, pasta and peanut butter in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 9 before their letter carrier arrives. The food will be donated to the Etowah Community Food Bank to be given to families through these agencies: Etowah Baptist Mission Center, Catholic Center of Concern and the Salvation Army.

The Letter Carriers and the Etowah Community Food Bank need your help to make this Food Drive a success. Please leave your donation by your mailbox on Saturday, May 9. Donations may also be dropped off at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 235 South 5th Street, on the Walnut Street side, after 10 am that day.

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