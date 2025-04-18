STEM Fest to be held Saturday, May 3

Afterschool programs will join with community leaders to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities on May 3rd. The Gadsden City Schools’ 21st Century/Community Education program will host this event in partnership with Flying Classroom and The Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

Flying Classroom is an innovative STEM+ program founded by Captain Barrington Irving and based on his global expeditions. Irving is renowned for being the youngest person and the first Black pilot to fly solo around the world at age 23.

Also participating in the event is Janie Browning, 21st Century Program Director/Federal Programs at Gadsden City Schools, who was selected to serve as one of only 15 Afterschool Ambassador nationwide by the Afterschool Alliance. Browning will be available for interviews before and during the event.

Over 20 hands-on STEM+ activity stations designed for students of all ages will be available for use, as well as interactive exhibits and real-world problem-solving challenges. There will also be games, food and a live DJ. A special appearance and book signing by Captain Barrington Irving, world-record-holding pilot and educational trailblazer, will also take place.

STEM Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Gadsden Community Center, located at 921 Wilson Avenue in Gadsden.

Students, parents and supporters of afterschool programs are invited to attend.