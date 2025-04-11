Strengthening Our Identity

By Toni Ford

We live in a world where understanding our identity and recognizing its origins can be a daily challenge. It’s important to avoid getting caught up in what others or society may say about us. One phrase I often emphasize is, “Make sure your identity is grounded in who God says you are, not who the world says you are.” My passion for this topic stems from mistakes I made in my own life while I was searching for my identity and trying to figure out who I was and what I believed about myself. During some of the toughest times in my life, a wise mentor encouraged me to turn to God’s Word to discover what God truly says about me. That advice marked the beginning of a significant transformation in my life, for which I am forever grateful.

Whether you are at a place in your own life of struggling with identity, these Scriptures below are a beautiful reminder of how God sees us, His love for us, and the fact that He has a plan and purpose for each of us.

Ephesians 2:10 – “We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” Embrace and internalize this truth: Your Father has always had His eyes on you, even before you came to love Him. He intended for you to exist and desired you; you were not a mistake. You are a product of His love, crafted uniquely rather than mass-produced. In a disposable age, you are not something to be discarded. You are one of His finest creations, the result of His skillful craftsmanship. His wisdom has designed you specifically for Himself. You are a treasure, cherished and valuable. Within you lies a vast reservoir of generational blessings, reflecting His generosity. Through Him, you discover your true identity, and the scripture reminds us that each of us is created for a purpose—to carry out the good works that He has already laid out for us.

Romans 12:2 – “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Allow God to transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. This transformation will help you understand how pleased God is with His will for you and guide you in fulfilling His purpose. God has wonderful plans for your life that will lead to a fulfilling existence within His design, aligning you fully with Christ in every aspect. He is actively working out His plans, which may be beyond your comprehension. As Paul stated, no one has heard, seen, or even imagined the great things God has in store for those who love Him. The power of the Holy Spirit within you is renewing your mind and soul, fostering a new attitude in your heart. Jesus, the author and finisher of your faith, is guiding you to trust God completely and believe that He knows what is best for your life.

Jeremiah 29:11 – “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” This verse reminds us that God has a plan for our lives, and that plan is good. There are times when His plan may not make sense from our perspective, but we must trust Him and His Word during those moments. We know He is in control of the earth, and according to His Word, no matter what happens, God still has a plan and purpose for each of us, and it is good. The term “prosper” here doesn’t refer to material possessions, as many often believe. Instead, it signifies completeness, soundness, welfare, and peace. It represents the tranquility and contentment that rises above whatever circumstances we may be facing.

Remember what Job 33:4 says – “The Spirit of God has made me, the breath of the Almighty has given me life.” May we all grow in the skills, character, and magnificence that He has created in each of us. I pray that you are encouraged today by His Word and that you let His Word be the foundation of your identity.