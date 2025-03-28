T-Mobile funds Attalla walking track

The city of Attalla, Alabama will receive a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile to build a dedicated walking trail in District 2. The trail will be on some of the property at the old elementary school on 4th Street.

“Attalla is honored to have been chosen as a T-Mobile Hometown Grant recipient,” said Larry Means, Mayor, City of Attalla. “We appreciate their partnership and support in developing the parking track in Pavilion District 2. This project will help promote health and wellness in our community, along with encouraging community engagement.”

A special event and check presentation was held on Thursday, March 20 at the gazebo in downtown Attalla.

Attalla is the 13th city across Alabama to be awarded a T-Mobile Hometown Grant since the program launched in 2021. The other towns which include Fairfield, Jacksonville, Leeds, Montevallo, and Talladega have received grants totaling nearly $600,000. Hometown Grants is T-Mobile’s way of giving people who live in small towns and rural communities a chance to transform the places they call home. Through community development initiatives across infrastructure, education, technology, environment and more, T-Mobile aims to create a stronger and more resilient future for communities nationwide.