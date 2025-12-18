The beauty of the cracked cookie

By Samantha Hill

This week in my graphic design class, I was introduced to the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, the art of finding beauty in imperfection and impermanence. It struck me immediately as something that doesn’t just belong in design, but in life, and especially in the kitchen.

Spiced molasses cookies are my favorite example. They emerge from the oven with fissures across their surface, like tiny maps of rivers and valleys. Those cracks aren’t mistakes, they’re invitations. Each one holds a pocket of spice, a burst of ginger,

cinnamon and clove that makes the cookie sing.

For me, molasses carries more than flavor, it carries memory. My grandfather loved molasses. It was a taste that seemed to anchor him, simple and strong. When people rode by his house, they often saw him stretched out on his porch swing, taking a nap in the Alabama sun. He was a POW in World War II, a man of resilience with a resounding laugh and a collection of pocket knives so vast it seemed endless.

Every time I bake these cookies I think of him. The cracks remind me of the lines etched into his face, the way life leaves its marks but also its beauty. The sweetness of molasses ties me back to his strength, his humor and the quiet comfort of those porch swing afternoons.

This week, learning about wabi-sabi gave me the language for something I’ve always felt that imperfection is not something to hide, but something to celebrate. These cookies, with their cracked tops and rustic charm, are wabi-sabi in edible form. They remind me that the holidays aren’t about control; they are about connection.

So, this season, I invite you to savor the wabi-sabi feast. Dust the cookies with sugar, serve them proudly and let their imperfections remind you that the holidays are about presence, not perfection.

Spiced Molasses Cracked Cookies

2 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp ground cloves

1⁄2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp baking soda

1⁄4 tsp salt

3⁄4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1⁄4 cup molasses

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar (for rolling)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk together flour, spices, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and molasses.

Gradually add dry ingredients until combined.

Scoop tablespoon sized balls of dough, roll in granulated sugar, and place on baking sheet.

Bake 8-10 minutes, until cookies puff and crack on top.

Cool slightly before serving, though they are best eaten warm!