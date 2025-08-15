Skip to content
News
Sports
High School
College
Youth Leagues
Community Events
Columnists
Legals
Obituaries
E-Edition
Staff
Contact Us
Our Story
News
Sports
High School
College
Youth Leagues
Community Events
Columnists
Legals
Obituaries
E-Edition
Staff
Contact Us
Our Story
Subscribe
Search
X-twitter
Facebook
Instagram
August 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
To our newsletter
X-twitter
Facebook
Instagram
August 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
To our newsletter
Menu
News
Sports
High School
College
Youth Leagues
Community Events
Columnists
Legals
Obituaries
E-Edition
Staff
Contact Us
Our Story
News
Sports
High School
College
Youth Leagues
Community Events
Columnists
Legals
Obituaries
E-Edition
Staff
Contact Us
Our Story
Subscribe
Menu
Search
The Lady Jackets volleyball team prepare for the start of the season with a scrimmage
By:
Submitted
August 15, 2025
The Lady Jackets kick off the season with a scrimmage game on Aug. 7.
August games:
8/21 vs. Hokes Bluff
8/26 at Jacksonville
8/28 at White Plains
Photos by Ryan Kelly/Messenger.
Album 1
Submitted
Latest Sports
The Lady Jackets volleyball team prepare for the start of the season with a scrimmage
GSCC announces annual father-son baseball camp
LICOA hosts meet, greet with JSU’s football program
GSCC athletes named to ACCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame inducts seven
No posts found
Latest E-Edition
08-15-25 E-Edition
E-Edition 081525
No posts found
No post available
News
Sports
High School
College
Youth Leagues
Community Events
Columnists
Legals
Obituaries
E-Edition
Staff
Contact Us
Our Story