August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025

The Lady Jackets volleyball team prepare for the start of the season with a scrimmage

The Lady Jackets kick off the season with a scrimmage game on Aug. 7.
August games:
8/21 vs. Hokes Bluff
8/26 at Jacksonville
8/28 at White Plains

Photos by Ryan Kelly/Messenger.

