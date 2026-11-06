The winter blues: Why this time of year can feel so hard

By Carrie Halladay

As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, some people notice that something changes in them, too. They have less energy. Getting out of bed becomes harder. They may want to sleep more, stay home more and find themselves reaching for comfort foods.

We often call it the “winter blues,” and for many people, it is very real.

Our bodies are affected by changes in daylight. Less exposure to sunlight can influence our internal body clock, sleep patterns and brain chemicals involved in mood. Add colder weather, less time outdoors and fewer opportunities for social interaction and winter can become a difficult season emotionally.

For some people, these changes are relatively mild. You might feel a little less motivated or notice that you aren’t enjoying things quite as much as usual. You may find yourself saying, “I just don’t feel like doing anything.”

The problem is that when we don’t feel like doing anything, we tend to do less — and doing less can make us feel even worse.

We skip the walk. We turn down the invitation. We stay on the couch. We stop doing some of the things that normally help us feel connected and energized.

Before long, a cycle develops.

One of the best ways to combat the winter blues is to resist the urge to completely hibernate. You don’t have to fill your calendar or force yourself to be cheerful. Instead, think about maintaining a few basic routines that support your mental health.

Get outside when you can, particularly during daylight hours. Move your body regularly, even if it’s just a short walk. Keep a reasonably consistent sleep schedule. Make plans with people you enjoy instead of waiting until you “feel like it.” Give yourself something to look forward to, whether that’s dinner with a friend, a weekend project or simply watching a favorite show.

It also helps to remember that not every difficult winter mood is simply the winter blues.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern, most commonly beginning in the fall or winter. Symptoms can include persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, significant changes in sleep or appetite, difficulty concentrating, low energy and feelings of hopelessness.

If your mood is interfering with your work, relationships or ability to function, it may be time to talk with a healthcare or mental health professional. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or feeling that life isn’t worth living, seek help immediately. In the United States, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

So what’s the takeaway? Don’t wait until you feel better to start doing the things that help you feel better.

When the winter blues settle in, focus on four things: light, movement, connection and routine. Get some daylight. Move your body. Stay connected to other people. Keep showing up for the basic routines of your life, even when your motivation is low.

And pay attention to yourself. A few sluggish winter days are one thing. Weeks of feeling sad, withdrawn, exhausted or hopeless are something different and deserve attention.

Winter may naturally slow us down, but it doesn’t have to shut us down. Sometimes getting through the darker months means intentionally creating a little more light — literally and figuratively — wherever we can.