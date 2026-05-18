Tomorrow, two amendments to Alabama’s Constitution will be on the ballot

Amendment 1 – Expansion of Aniah’s Law.

Aniah’s Law, passed in 2022, allows judges to deny bail before trial in certain cases. This amendment would expand the list of crimes to include attempted murder, conspiracy or solicitation to commit murder, and shooting into an occupied home, vehicle, aircraft, or building.

This amendment is sponsored by State Sen. Will Barfoot (R), who represents Crenshaw, Elmore, and Montgomery counties.

Amendment 2 – District Attorney Pay Protection

This amendment would prevent a salary or compensation reduction during a district attorney’s current term in office. This would give DAs the same protections given to judges and other officials.

This amendment is sponsored by State Rep. Jim Hill (R), who represents St. Clair County.