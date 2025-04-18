Training offered in state’s only NCRA approved Court Reporting Program

In a world where every word matters, court reporters and captioners are the silent guardians of accuracy. They ensure that legal proceedings and media broadcasts are transcribed and preserved with precision and clarity into a permanent, accessible record.

Court reporters create word-for-word transcriptions at trials, depositions and other legal proceedings. Captioners provide similar transcriptions for television or for presentations in other settings, such as press conferences and business meetings, for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Training for these professionals is available at Gadsden State Community College through the Court Reporting Program on the East Broad Campus. The program is the only one in the state of Alabama that is approved by the National Court Reporters Association.

“Through our unique program, we provide specialized training in both court reporting and broadcast captioning,” said Michelle Roberts, program director. “We provide students with the skills they need for a rewarding, in-demand career in the legal and media fields.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the media salary for a court reporter is $63,940, and the demand for skilled court reporters and captioners will continue to rise over the next decade.

“There are about 1,600 court reporting jobs available each year,” Roberts said. “There is a unique opportunity for those interested in entering this essential field.”

Roberts works with two instructors – Brooke Davis and Leah Elkins – to train students in the 24-month program who then go on to earn certification from NCRA. The College offers two Associate in Applied Science degrees: one in Court Reporting and the other in Broadcast Captioning. The program also offers training for those seeking a short-term certification as a litigation assistant.

“We are committed to ensuring our students have the best possible training opportunities,” Roberts said. “Our programs are designed to meet the high standards of the industry, and we take pride in preparing our graduates for successful careers.”

Applications for the Fall 2025 cohort are now open. The deadline to apply is July 1. As a selective program, admission is based on rankings, which consider the application, academic transcripts, examination scores and references. Prospective students interested in joining the program should meet the following minimum admission requirements:

– Earn unconditional admission to Gadsden State.

– Be able to read, write, speak and understand the English language.

– Be a citizen of the U.S. or have declared legal intent to become a citizen.

– Provide notification of any felony convictions to the program director. An application for a Notary Public bond may be denied in light of the nature of the offense.

– Possess a high school graduation diploma or GED.

– Take the ACCUPLACER test given in the Gadsden State Testing Center at the One Stop Center. A score of 18 or better on the ACT (or equivalent SAT score) or ACCUPLACER Placement score of five or higher is required. If the scores are below those specified, the applicant must complete one or more developmental courses in the area of deficiency prior to starting the Court Reporting Program.

For more information about the Court Reporting Program or other technical programs at Gadsden State, visit www.GadsdenState.edu/technical.