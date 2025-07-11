Valley Street campus legacy of service and community honored

Gadsden State Community College continued its centennial celebration with a commemorative event marking 65 years of impact at the Valley Street Campus on July 7. Students, alumni, retirees, community leaders, and local officials gathered to celebrate the campus’s deep roots in Gadsden and its enduring commitment to education, equity, and opportunity.

As part of Gadsden State’s 100-year “Celebrate Gadsden State” campaign, the Valley Street Campus celebration paid tribute to one of the institution’s most historic sites—originally founded on July 6, 1960 as the Gadsden Vocational Trade School. The school was established to provide African American veterans and students access to vocational training, laying a strong foundation for the future of workforce education in Alabama.

“The Valley Street Campus is a testament to resilience, vision, and progress,” said Interim President Alan Smith. “It continues to shape lives across our region. As part of Gadsden State’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality education that meets the needs of a diverse student population, Valley Street is a shining example of what it means to uplift communities. For 65 years, Valley Street has opened doors and changed lives—and today, its legacy continues to evolve with purpose and pride.”

Originally led by founder and director Eugene N. Prater, the school became a state institute in 1962, and was renamed Gadsden State Technical Institute in 1972. In 1985, the school merged with Gadsden State Community College, becoming the Valley Street Campus of Gadsden State. In 1997, the Valley Street Campus received the unique Historically Black Colleges and Universities designation from the U.S. Department of Education. As a result of the designation, the Valley Street Campus became a Title III grant recipient the following year. The Title III grant funding assists in establishing and strengthening the Valley Street Campus with physical resources, academic programs, and institutional management.

The Valley Street celebration featured a program that highlighted the campus’s legacy, current impact, and bright future. Guests were welcomed by Mrs. Karen Robinson, Program Director and Instructor of the Dental Science Program, followed by opening remarks from Interim President Alan Smith. A moment of reflection was led by Pastor Joseph S. Rowser of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Lincoln, AL, who delivered the scripture and invocation.

The celebration included musical selections from Mrs. Epiphany Cherry, and a tribute titled “The History of the Coffee Shop” as told by founder Mr. Eugene N. Prater, performed by current students representing Valley Street’s technical programs:

Lela Rogers (Dental Assisting)

Amari Headen (Diagnostic Medical Sonography)

Monique Curry (Licensed Practical Nursing)

Sawyer Mabry (Construction Technology)

Victor Ramirez (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration)

Mrs. Joy McCamey, Title III Director, recognized former campus directors and special guests in attendance, reflecting on the way they have helped shape Valley Street over the decades. Mrs. Elizabeth Wheatley, Gadsden State Grant Writer, presented recognition awards to campus leadership or family representatives including:

Mr. Eugene N. Prater, Founder/Director, Gadsden Vocational Trade School (1960-1978)

Mr. Edward D. Bonner, First President, Gadsden State Technical Institute (1978-1982)

Mr. Roger Watts, Provost, Gadsden State Technical Institute (1982-1996)

Mr. Willie Duncan, Director, Valley Street Campus (1996-2007)

Mr. Carl Byers, Director, Valley Street Campus/Instructor (2008-2018)

Mr. Ricky L. Tillis, Director, Valley Street Campus/Instructor(2022-Present)

Director Ricky Tillis reflected on being a student focused institution before introducing the keynote speaker. Tillis said, “Our partnerships, our programs, and—most importantly—our people continue to strengthen the Valley Street legacy. This campus has always represented hope, access, and opportunity. From its beginnings as a trade school, to its current designation as an HBCU site, Valley Street has been a cornerstone of progress in this community. It’s a place where lives are changed, and futures are built.”

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Steven Hoyt of Birmingham, AL, whose powerful message centered around the theme “Remembering Our Legacy while Equipping Today’s Students with Excellence and Opportunity.” In his speech, Hoyt reflected on the enduring mission of the Valley Street Campus to serve the community and lead with progress through education and technical training. Hoyt reminded attendees, “No matter where you come from, you can rise above and achieve greatness.”

Alumni were honored by Mrs. Shirley Hall, Class of 1972, representing the campus’s historical journey from Gadsden Vocational Trade School (1960–1972), to Gadsden State Technical Institute (1972–1985), and now the Valley Street Campus (1985-present).

The program concluded with closing remarks from Ricky Tillis, Director of the Valley Street Campus, who also introduced Dr. Derrick Griffey, Gadsden State Director of Distance Education, Faculty Development, & Learning Resource. Dr. Griffey curated the historical campus displays —a visual journey through the decades that celebrates the people, programs, and progress that define the Valley Street legacy.