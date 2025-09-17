Welcome to the Library: Your Community’s Living Room

By Craig Scott

Editor’s Note: The Messenger happily presents a new bi-weekly column written by Gadsden Public Library Director Craig Scott. Scott will share updates from the library every other week in this exclusive to the Messenger column.

As we begin this exciting new chapter of bi-weekly updates from the Gadsden Public Library, it’s only fitting that we start by celebrating the people who help make our library not just a place to find books — but a place to feel at home.

If you’ve visited the Gadsden Public Library recently, you’ve probably noticed how exceptionally clean and welcoming our library is. That’s no accident. We want to give a heartfelt shout-out to two of our unsung heroes: our dedicated housekeepers, Jackie and Anita. Thanks to their hard work and attention to detail, we proudly claim the cleanest and shiniest bathrooms of any public building in Gadsden. Beyond that, they help ensure that our entire facility is safe, spotless, and ready for all who walk through our doors. Jackie and Anita, we see you — and we thank you!

Our library staff as a whole goes above and beyond every day to serve the citizens of Gadsden and Etowah County. Whether you’re a lifelong reader, a first-time visitor, a family researcher, or a student working on a school project, we’re here to help you explore, learn, and grow.

And there’s no better time to jump in and get involved — All across the USA, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! A library card is your ticket to thousands of books, movies, digital resources, events, and so much more — all free with your membership. We offer cards for adults, teens, and children, and signing up is easy. Visit us at the Main Library in downtown Gadsden or at our Genealogy and Family History Branch in Alabama City. You can also find us on Facebook and our website address is: www.gadsdenlibrary.org .

A library card opens doors to more than just reading — it opens the door to community, connection, and discovery. If you haven’t already, stop by and see what we’re all about.

We’re excited to share more with you every other week — news, events, book recommendations and stories from the library. Until then, come visit us. We’re saving a seat for you!

Craig Scott is the library director of the Gadsden Public Library and a past president of the Alabama Library Association (ALLA). Visit Gadsden Public Library at 254 South College Street in downtown Gadsden next to the U.S. Post Office. or Gadsden Public Library Genealogy Branch at 2700 West Meighan Boulevard in Alabama City on the corner of Meighan and Wall Street. Call the College Street branch at 256-549-4699 or call the Genealogy branch 256-549-4688. For more information visit www.gadsdenlibrary.org.