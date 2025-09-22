09-19-2025: Who won, who lost?

Coosa Christian School and Gadsden City High School posted the only wins for Etowah County Friday, September 19, 2025.
Coosa Christian
The Conquerors won at home against Susan Moore. The final score was 56-26. They will face Blount County at home on September 26
Etowah High School
The Blue Devils lost on the road to Ashville. The final score was 27-19. Etowah hosts neighboring Southside on September 26.
Gadsden City High School
The Titans took down Hazel Green on the road. The final score was 28-14. Gadsden City will face Bob Jones on the road on September 26.
Gaston High School
The Bulldogs couldn’t find paydirt at North Sound Mountain. The final score was 54-0. Gaston, who will host their first home game of the season, faces off against Whitesburg Christian on September 26.
Glencoe High School
The Yellowjackets enjoyed a bye-week this week but will return to play against Hokes Bluff on September 26.
Hokes Bluff High School
The Eagles’ undefeated run came to an end at home against Anniston. The final score was 24-0. They are on the road, though not far down the road, as they face neighboring Glencoe on September 26.
Sardis High School
The Lions lost at home to Scottsboro. The final score was 42-7. They face Alexandria on the road on September 26.
Southside High School
The Panthers enjoyed a break this week but will return to play on September 26 at Etowah.
Westbrook Christian School
The Warriors lost on the road to Piedmont. The final score was 40-27. They face Munford at home on September 26.
West End High School
The Patriots lost at home against Cleveland. The final score was 33-26. They face Vinemont on the road on September 26.
Current Standings* as of September 18, 2026
Coosa Christian School (2-0 in region, 2-2 overall) is ranked first in Class 2A, Region 6.
Etowah High School (0-2 in region, 0-3 overall) is ranked last in Class 4A, Region 6.
Gadsden City High School (1-0 in region, 1-2 overall) is ranked third in Class 6A, Region 8.
Gaston High School (0-1 in region, 1-2 overall) is ranked sixth in Class 2A, Region 7.
Glencoe High School (2-1 in region, 3-1 overall) is ranked third in Class 3A, Region 6.
Hokes Bluff High School (2-0 in region, 3-0 overall) is tied for first in Class 4A, Region 6.
Sardis High School (0-2 in region, 1-3 overall) is ranked last in Class 5A, Region 8.
Southside High School (1-1 in region, 1-3 overall) is ranked fifth in Class 6A, Region 8.
Westbrook Christian School (3-0 in region, 3-1 overall) is ranked first Class 3A, Region 6.
West End High School (0-2 in region, 1-3 overall) is ranked last in Class 2A, Region 6.
*These standings will be updated later with Sept. 19, 2025 scores.*