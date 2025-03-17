JSU recognized as top producer of teachers

Jacksonville State University (JSU) has been recognized as the leading producer of new teachers in Alabama according to the latest data from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) for the 2022-23 academic year.

JSU prepared 295 new educators, surpassing all other institutions in the state and producing 31 percent more newly trained teachers than the next highest institution.

“At Jax State, we take great pride in preparing the next generation of educators who will shape the future of Alabama’s schools,” said JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “Our faculty and staff are committed to providing top-tier training that equips our graduates with the skills, knowledge, and passion needed to make a meaningful impact in classrooms across the state.”

According to ALSDE’s rankings, JSU led the state in teacher preparation with 245 students completing Class B programs, which provide undergraduate teacher certification, and 50 students completing Alternative A programs, which offer a graduate-level certification pathway. These 295 completers position JSU as the top institution for producing new educators in Alabama.

This recognition is further supported by the national Title II teacher preparation data, which serves as the only comprehensive federal data collection on teacher credentialing. The ALSDE reports this data annually to the U.S. Department of Education, confirming JSU’s status as the state’s leading institution for new teacher preparation. With the largest number of newly credentialed educators in Alabama, JSU is meeting the state’s workforce needs and setting a standard recognized at both the state and national levels.

These rankings emphasize JSU’s commitment to addressing Alabama’s teacher shortage by supplying highly qualified educators to schools across the state. The university’s success in teacher preparation is a direct result of innovative training programs, hands-on classroom experience, and strong partnerships with school districts.

