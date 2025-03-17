Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
March 18, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
March 18, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

JSU recognized as top producer of teachers

JSU

Jacksonville State University (JSU) has been recognized as the leading producer of new teachers in Alabama according to the latest data from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) for the 2022-23 academic year.

JSU prepared 295 new educators, surpassing all other institutions in the state and producing 31 percent more newly trained teachers than the next highest institution.

“At Jax State, we take great pride in preparing the next generation of educators who will shape the future of Alabama’s schools,” said JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “Our faculty and staff are committed to providing top-tier training that equips our graduates with the skills, knowledge, and passion needed to make a meaningful impact in classrooms across the state.”

According to ALSDE’s rankings, JSU led the state in teacher preparation with 245 students completing Class B programs, which provide undergraduate teacher certification, and 50 students completing Alternative A programs, which offer a graduate-level certification pathway. These 295 completers position JSU as the top institution for producing new educators in Alabama.

This recognition is further supported by the national Title II teacher preparation data, which serves as the only comprehensive federal data collection on teacher credentialing. The ALSDE reports this data annually to the U.S. Department of Education, confirming JSU’s status as the state’s leading institution for new teacher preparation. With the largest number of newly credentialed educators in Alabama, JSU is meeting the state’s workforce needs and setting a standard recognized at both the state and national levels.

These rankings emphasize JSU’s commitment to addressing Alabama’s teacher shortage by supplying highly qualified educators to schools across the state. The university’s success in teacher preparation is a direct result of innovative training programs, hands-on classroom experience, and strong partnerships with school districts.

Visit JSU.edu for more information.

Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

Latest News

Greater Gadsden Area Tourism hosting Youth Fly Fishing Clinic
JSU recognized as top producer of teachers
Rozzy Run raises awareness for Childhood Cancer
UPDATED: Serious severe weather outbreak likely Saturday
Southside Mayor Dana Synder announces run for re-election

Latest E-Edition

031425 eedition front only
E-Edition 03-14-25

To download and view the latest edition of The Messenger, click here.

E-EDITION 031425

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia