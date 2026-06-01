Councilwoman McGriff appointed to national youth council

Jennifer McGriff, Councilmember of Southside, Alabama, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2026 Council on Youth, Education, and Families (YEF Council).

“I am honored to be appointed to the National League of Cities’ Council on Youth, Education and Families,” McGriff said in a statement. “The families of Southside are at the heart of our community, and I am proud to represent them in this important role.”

The council is composed of local elected officials, youth members and representatives from national organizations pertaining to children and families, according to the NLC website.

“National League of Cities’ member councils design and create NLC’s policies that bring together innovative ideas and solutions to the biggest challenges facing local leaders across the country,” National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer said.

Councilmember McGriff was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by Kramer, a Louisville, Kentucky, councilmember.

“I am thrilled to have Councilmember Jennifer McGriff serve on NLC’s YEF Council this year as we work together to ensure our cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to create thriving communities,” Kramer said.

As a member of NLC’s YEF Council, Councilmember McGriff will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs that benefit communities with shared demographics, size, or location and can be replicated across the country.

“Through my work as the Special Programs and Family Support Liaison for Etowah County Schools, I see the powerful connection between family engagement, educational opportunity and student success,” McGriff said. “That experience has strengthened my commitment to listening to families, responding to their needs and building partnerships that help children and communities thrive.”

This year’s YEF Council will be led by Chair Sonja Brown, Mayor, Glenn Heights, Texas; Vice-Chair Denise Mitchell, Councilmember, College Park, Maryland; and Vice-Chair Scott Brook, Mayor, Coral Springs, Florida. For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit nlc.org/member-councils.

“I look forward to collaborating with leaders from across the country, bringing innovative ideas and proven strategies back to Southside, and ensuring our families have a voice in the conversations and decisions that shape the future of our children,” McGriff said.