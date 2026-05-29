Councilwoman Minatra Announces Bid for Re-election of District 6

Dixie Minatra has officially announced her candidacy for re-election to the Gadsden City Council District 6 seat.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of District 6 these last few years, and with your vote on August 25, I look forward to continuing to serve our community,” Minatra said. “My commitment has always been to fight for, and protect the voices of the people of District 6 and to be a servant leader for our neighborhoods.”

A lifelong Alabama City resident, Minatra said her love for the community began while growing up in the area. She attended Elliott Grammar School, General Forrest Middle School, and Emma Sansom High School. Her parents owned and operated a hardware store on Wall Street for more than 20 years.

After graduating from Jacksonville State University with a degree in Marketing and Economics, Minatra spent 40 years working in retail management with Macy’s and Belk throughout the Southeast. During her career, she managed multimillion-dollar budgets, controlled expenses, and oversaw thousands of employees.

Since being elected in 2022, Minatra said she has focused on improving neighborhoods, supporting economic growth, strengthening city services, and helping make District 6 cleaner and safer.

During her first term, Minatra achieved both Basic and Advanced Certifications in Municipal Government and helped support major economic development projects, including approval of the agreement bringing Minth Group to the former Republic Steel site. The project represents a $430 million investment and is expected to create more than 1,300 jobs.

She also celebrated industrial expansion projects at Magneco/Metrel and worked to attract new business and investment to the city.

Minatra partnered with city building inspectors to identify abandoned and neglected houses throughout District 6 and worked alongside the Mayor’s Street Crime and Narcotics Unit to address illegal drug activity and homelessness concerns.

As Chair of the Public Works Committee, Minatra helped establish regular routes for trash and debris pickup, supported the purchase of new garbage and loader trucks, planned a vehicle rotation program to improve the city fleet, launched citywide Dumpster Day events, returned more than 50 cardboard recycling trailers to neighborhoods, and worked endlessly to help stop illegal dumping.

Minatra also voted to purchase new fire trucks for Banks Park and Station No. 4 in Alabama City and supported funding for the future Gadsden Athletic Complex located on West Meighan Boulevard next to the Boys & Girls Club.

She has also used discretionary funds to support local schools, Christmas programs, neighborhood beautification projects, repairs at the Ritz Theatre, improvements to Reagan Park, and additional lighting for Hastings Park.

Outside of City Hall, Minatra serves on the Humane Society Board of Directors and volunteers at the shelter, assisting with human resources and operations while continuing to support local animal control efforts and stray animal issues in District 6.

“My goal has always been to be visible, proactive, and accessible to the people I represent,” Minatra said. “Together, we have made progress, but there is still more work to do. Let’s continue working together to grow our city and improve District 6.”

Minatra is asking for the support and vote of District 6 residents in the August 25, 2026 election.