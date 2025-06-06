Woman’s Club of Gadsden welcomes new officers

The Woman’s Club of Gadsden recently held their May meeting, which signifies the end of a year and a beginning of the 2025-26 year. With this significant meeting the new officers are installed. This year the theme of the installation was sweet success. Each officer was presented a candy bar related to the task of the new year.

Parliamentarian Marsha Willis received a Snickers bar because she will have to keep everyone on track and avoid “snickers” from the group. Auditor Angela Lipscomb received a Zero bar hoping to have zero findings. Assistant treasurer Jean Pettis received a Crunch bar because she will have to assist the treasurer Denise McCullars in times of a crunch. Denise received a Payday hoping the proceeds from the fund-raiser events will seem like a good payday for the club.

Corresponding Secretary Joy Chaffin received an Almond Joy because of the joy she will bring with the cards and reminders sent to members. Recording Secretary Jan Elrod was presented a Twix bar to remind her of her two-fold job of meeting minutes and reports. Second Vice President Marie Whitaker received a Mounds bar referencing her mounds of work ahead, welcoming new members.

First Vice President Kathy Milam received a Three Musketeers bar symbolic of her three-fold tasks, assisting the president, securing speakers, and representing the president in her absence. Leading the Woman’s Club as president Valerie Pugliese, will serve her second year and will put all the pieces together thus receiving a box of Reece’s Pieces signifying the fun and ease of working with everyone to achieve the goals of the new year.

John Moore, director of commercial development and community affairs for the city of Gadsden, spoke to the club and shared important information concerning the advancement of Gadsden.

The luncheon was sponsored by Long’s Furniture. George and Patty Beal enlightened the members with information concerning new advances in furniture.