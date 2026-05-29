Jax State Announces 3+3 Partnership with Cumberland School of Law, Creating Accelerated Pathway to Law Degree

Jacksonville State University has signed a new 3+3 partnership agreement with Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, creating an accelerated pathway for qualified students to earn both their undergraduate and law degrees in just six years.

The agreement creates a clear pathway from Jax State to Cumberland, allowing students to begin law school early while reducing both the time and cost required to earn a law degree. Through the program, qualified students may complete their first year of law school coursework during their senior year, with those credits counting toward their undergraduate degree.

“This is about creating more opportunity for our students,” said Jax State President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “For those who know they want to pursue law, this gives them a clear path to a highly respected program like Cumberland while saving time and cost along the way. We’re proud to open that door and help connect our students to that next step.”

The partnership was formally recognized during a signing ceremony on campus, where university leaders from both institutions emphasized the program’s impact on student success and affordability.

Cumberland School of Law Dean Blake Hudson noted the growing importance of accelerated programs in today’s higher education landscape.

“In today’s resource-constrained world, students are coming out with a lot of debt,” Hudson said. “If you can make it a year shorter, it makes a big difference in their debt levels. Students are also deciding what they want to do earlier, and if you can get them on that path and make it clear, I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Dr. Lori Owens, Professor of Political Science and Dean of the Honors College and Special Programs at Jax State, said interest in law school continues to grow across a wide range of academic disciplines.

“We have a growing number of students across majors who are considering law school,” Owens said. “The variety is very wide now. It’s not your standard major anymore. Cumberland has been a great partner with us for many years, and we hope to send even more students now that we have this opportunity.”

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between Jax State and Cumberland School of Law, strengthening a pipeline that helps prepare students for success in law school and beyond.

Under the agreement, students in approved majors may apply for the 3+3 program after completing required coursework. Those admitted to Cumberland will begin law school during their senior year at Jax State, with their first-year law courses counting as elective credit toward their undergraduate degree.

To be eligible, students must complete all requirements of their undergraduate major, apply and be admitted to Cumberland School of Law and follow an approved 3+3 course plan of study.

Students interested in the program are encouraged to contact Dr. Lori Owens in the Pre-Law Advisement Office in the Honors College at prelawadvisor@jsu.edu or at 256 782-8269 or visit the office in 217 Mason East.

Submitted by Jax State