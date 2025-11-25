Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday returns to downtown Gadsden this year

Submitted by Kay Moore, DGI

Two more great reasons to shop downtown Gadsden this holiday season

are Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Forget the stress of big box stores on Nov. 28 and shop in a more relaxing way. Wear your plaid and join us for Plaid Friday.

Plaid Friday is a movement that originated in 2009 and the name was chosen from the idea of weaving individual threads of small businesses together to

create a strong fabric that celebrates independent businesses.

“The festive season is when our historic downtown really shines,” says Kay

Moore, DGI Director. “The Christmas lights, the store window decorations,

holiday music, it’s the perfect time to stroll the sidewalks. Santa will also be

wearing his plaid and enjoying the day from 12-3 p.m.”

Following Plaid Friday, Nov. 28, come back again for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29. This campaign was begun as a way to remind shoppers to devote part of their holiday shopping weekend to the small businesses that make up the backbone of our communities.

Stores will be offering extended hours; however, shoppers should check with each store to confirm their holiday shopping hours.

For a list of DGI member businesses, please visit https://tinyurl.com/y8ea47wj.

You can also enjoy dining at our wonderful restaurants. Check them out at https://tinyurl.com/msujuhzj.

We look forward to seeing you.