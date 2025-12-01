In and around the SEC

By Cole Frederick
Auburn Week 13 Recap
Deuce Knight dazzled in his first career start, and the true freshman signal-caller led the Tigers to a 62-17 victory over Mercer. Auburn trailed early, but the offense exploded after facing a 14-7 deficit. Knight rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns, and he threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers outgained the Bears 547-338. Auburn moved within one game of reaching bowl eligibility as they improved to 5-6 overall. The Tigers welcome rival Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (Nov. 29) night for the 90th edition of the Iron Bowl.
Alabama Week 13 Recap
Alabama emphatically handled its business in a 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois. The Crimson Tide outgained Eastern Illinois 539-34, and six different Tide players scored a rushing touchdown on the afternoon, and Jam Miller led the way with 62 yards and a score. Alabama needs a win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl to likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
SEC Week 14 Rankings
- Texas A&M (11-0, 7-0)
- Georgia (10-1, 7-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1)
- Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2)
- Alabama (10-1, 6-1)
- Texas (8-3, 5-2)
- Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2)
- Tennessee (8-3, 4-3)
- Missouri (7-4, 3-4)
- LSU (7-4, 3-4)
- Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6)
- Kentucky (5-6, 2-6)
- Florida (3-8, 2-6)
- South Carolina (4-7, 1-7)
- Auburn (5-6, 1-6)
- Arkansas (2-9, 0-7)
Week 14 Previews and Predictions
(Last week: 10-0; season: 98-22)
Game of the Week
Alabama at Auburn (+6.5). The 90th edition of the Iron Bowl has major playoff implications for the visiting Crimson Tide. If Alabama wins, they will likely secure a spot in the 12-team playoff field. A win might also propel the Tide to a berth in the SEC championship game. A loss, however, would end Alabama’s chances of winning a national title. Auburn can earn a spot in a bowl game, but ending Alabama’s playoff chances is probably the more intriguing possibility for Auburn fans. Alabama’s defense will be the best unit on the field, and Ty Simpson should have success against Auburn’s secondary. The Crimson Tide boast most of the statistical advantages, but stranger things have happened in JordanHare Stadium. Alabama leads the all-time series 51-37-1, and they have won five straight against the Tigers. Prediction: Alabama 27, Auburn 20.
Ole Miss at Mississippi State (+6.5). This year’s Egg Bowl has layers of intrigue both on and off the field. On the field, Ole Miss would secure a playoff spot with a win over the Bulldogs. The Rebels might be in even with a loss, but a win would erase all doubt. Off the field, Lane Kiffin is expected to announce his decision on his future in Oxford some time this weekend. Kiffin is being pursued by Florida and LSU, and many think he might bolt for Baton Rouge regardless of Friday’s outcome. It’s hard to imagine Kiffin leaving Ole Miss if he has the Rebels in the playoffs with a chance to win a national title, but the allure of LSU might be too much for him to pass up. Mississippi State is looking for its sixth win to reach a bowl game. The Rebels lead the all-time series 66-46-6. Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 31.
Georgia at Georgia Tech (+13.5). Georgia likely secured a playoff spot with its win over Charlotte, and Georgia Tech saw its hopes decimated with a home loss to Pitt last weekend. The Yellow Jackets still have a slim chance of reaching the ACC title game, but they no longer control their own destiny like they did a week ago. Regardless, Brent Key would love nothing more than to upset the in-state rival from across the state and negatively impact the Bulldogs’ seeding. Georgia leads the all-time series 72-41-5, and they have won seven straight meetings—including last year’s 8-overtime thriller. Prediction: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 27.
Texas A&M at Texas (-2.5). The Aggies have already locked up a playoff bid, and they will clinch a berth in the SEC title game with a win over Texas. The Longhorns still have an outside chance of making the playoffs, but they need a win over the Aggies and a lot of help across the country. This will be the toughest game Texas A&M has played since traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame, and the Aggies are ripe for an upset. Texas leads the all-time series 77-37-5. Prediction: Texas 23, Texas A&M 20.
Kentucky at Louisville (-3.5). Neither the Wildcats nor the Cardinals have playoff aspirations, but the intensity will not be lacking in Louisville. The Wildcats are fighting for bowl eligibility, and they’ve played much better over the last month. Louisville has been in a tailspin over the last few weeks, and Kentucky will have a chance to pull off the upset on the road. Kentucky leads the series 19-16. Prediction: Kentucky 26, Louisville 23.
Clemson at South Carolina (-2.5). In the preseason, Clemson was ranked in the top five, and South Carolina was ranked in the top 15. Both were expected to contend for a playoff berth. Flash forward three months, and the two rivals from the Palmetto State have combined for nine wins and are among the most disappointing teams in college football. South Carolina upset Clemson a season ago, and they can somewhat salvage their season with a win over the Tigers. Clemson leads the series 73-44-4. Prediction: South Carolina 24, Clemson 21.
LSU at Oklahoma (-10.5). The only game standing in the way of Oklahoma making the playoffs is a home matchup against an LSU team that has already fired its coach. The Sooners are a double-digit favorite, and the defense should shut down an anemic LSU offense. This should be a defensive struggle, and the Oklahoma defense might score more than the Oklahoma offense. Prediction: Oklahoma 20, LSU 6.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-2.5). The Commodores are currently on the outside looking-in in the playoff picture, but they will have a chance if they can pull off an upset at rival Tennessee. Vandy will still need some help even if they win this game, but a 10-2 season would be a remarkable accomplishment for Clark Lea and his team. Prediction: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 31.
Missouri at Arkansas (-2.5). Arkansas is the only winless team in conference play, and they have an opportunity to end the season on a positive note as they welcome in Missouri. The Tigers are out of playoff contention, but Eli Drinkwitz still has the chance to lead Missouri to a solid 8-4 campaign. Prediction: Missouri 38, Arkansas 34. Florida State at Florida (+1.5). The Gators are in the midst of yet another coaching search, and they can end the year by preventing
Florida State from reaching a bowl game. The Seminoles have had another disappointing season under Mike Norvell, and he will be on the hot seat entering 2026. A win in Gainesville would help his cause entering a make-it-or-break-it-season. Florida leads the all-time series 38-28-2. Prediction: Florida State 30, Florida 27.