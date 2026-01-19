By Samantha Hill

Even though the calendar has already turned and the confetti has settled, I hope your families ended the year surrounded by love and the quiet promise of fresh beginnings. In our home, we welcome each new chapter the same way: gathered around the table, raising our glasses of sparkling juice, and sharing the goals we hope to grow into. It’s a moment of honesty, hope, and excitement; a reminder that even small intentions can bloom into something beautiful.

As we step into this new year together, I wanted to bring you a recipe wrapped in love and enveloped in a little luck. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bake is one of those meals that feels like a warm welcome. Sweet, savory, and deeply satisfying, it brings harmony to the table with ingredients that work together the way families do: each part simple on its own, but extraordinary when combined. And in many Asian traditions, dishes made with rice and balanced flavors symbolize nourishment, unity, and good fortune! A fitting way to begin a year filled with hope.

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bake

2 cups uncooked long-grain rice

2 cups chicken broth

Mixed veggies of your choice (We use a bag of frozen stir fry mix)

1 cup water

1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1⁄2 cup teriyaki sauce (store-bought or homemade)

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp honey

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ginger powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Sesame seeds and sliced green onions for topping

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

In a 9×13 baking dish, add the uncooked rice, chicken broth, and water.

Add your choice of veggies on top.

Season the chicken by tossing the chicken pieces with the teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Pour the chicken mixture over the rice and gently stir to distribute evenly. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake and additional 10-15 minutes until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through. Top with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onions and enjoy!

May your year be filled with dishes that bring you together, moments that strengthen your bonds, and blessings that unfold in unexpected ways. Here’s to a year of growth, grace, and good meals shared with the ones you love.