Stacey Lynn Alldredge, born Nov. 26, 1973, age 52, of Gadsden, passed away on Jan.17.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 25, 2026 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, January 26,2026 at 1:00 p.m., with Tommy Marshall officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery with military honors.

Stacey was a 1992 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and later received a degree at DeVry University. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 19, serving his country for over two decades touring Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer II. Stacey’s commitment to service extended beyond military through his active involvement at the VFW in Gadsden, where he served as Quartermaster and was deeply respected by his fellow veterans and friends. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Stacey had a remarkable gift of entertaining whether it be singing, telling war stories, or talking about his beloved daughter Sadie. His daughter was his pride and joy. He will be remembered for his humor and personal impact he made on all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Glenn Alldredge and his grandparents Otis and Cleo Alldredge, William (Buddy) and Virginia Elliott, Thelma Baker, and Lucy Green.

He is survived by his loving mother Patsy Alldredge; daughter Sadie Alldredge; wife Hollie Alldredge; sisters Tabatha (Scott) Parris and Tara (Matt) Lovell ; nieces Mattie Lovell and Abbie Parris; nephews Chance Maples, Noah Lovell, and Dillan Maples; as well as all of his childhood friends, VFW friends, and American Legion friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to the VFW Post 2760.