Jax State, Sanders Flight Training Center Receive ACHE Approval for Aviation Instruction Site

Jacksonville State University and Sanders Flight Training Center have received approval from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) to offer instruction for Jax State’s Bachelor of Science in Aviation at Sanders Flight Training Center in Jasper, marking another milestone in the University’s launch of its Aviation program.

Approved during ACHE’s June 12 meeting, the action authorizes Sanders Flight Training Center as an official non-exempt off-campus instructional site for Jax State’s Bachelor of Science in Aviation, allowing instruction for the Commercial Aviation concentration to begin there in Fall 2026. Because the Jasper location is outside Jax State’s designated service area, Commission approval was required before instructional activities could begin.

“This approval represents another important step in bringing Jax State’s Aviation program to life,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “From the beginning, our goal has been to build a program that combines a strong academic foundation with exceptional flight training. This approval allows us to deliver that vision in partnership with Sanders Flight Training Center, providing students with the academic instruction, flight training and real-world experience they need to succeed.”

Jax State announced its partnership with Sanders Flight Training Center earlier this year to provide FAA Part 141 flight instruction for students pursuing the Commercial Aviation concentration. The new approval formally authorizes Sanders Flight Training Center to serve as an instructional site for the program, where students will complete both aviation coursework and flight training as part of their degree.

Jessica Sanders Walker, president of Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center, said the approval represents an important milestone for both organizations and reflects a shared commitment to expanding aviation education and preparing the next generation of professional pilots.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Jacksonville State University to expand aviation education in our region,” she said. “The Alabama Commission on Higher Education’s approval of an off-campus instructional site in Jasper is a significant milestone-not only for Sanders Flight Training Center and Jacksonville State University, but for the entire Walker County community and Alabama.”

The partnership creates a direct pathway for students to earn a four-year degree from Jax State while completing FAA Part 141 flight training in Jasper, expanding access to aviation education, strengthening Alabama’s aviation workforce and creating new opportunities for aspiring professional pilots.

“This partnership creates a true professional pilot pathway, allowing students to begin their flight training with Sanders Flight Training Center while earning a four-year degree from Jacksonville State University without leaving our community,” Sanders Walker added. “By bringing an institution of this magnitude to Jasper, we are increasing access to higher education, creating opportunities for students in our area and across the state, strengthening our workforce, and supporting the continued growth of Alabama’s aviation industry. This is an investment in our students, our community, and the future of aviation in Alabama.”

Founded in 1996, Sanders Flight Training Center has grown into one of the region’s most respected FAA Part 141 flight schools, providing structured flight instruction for aspiring professional pilots and advanced aviation training. The Jasper campus will serve as the primary instructional site for Jax State students enrolled in the Commercial Aviation concentration.

ACHE’s approval noted that Sanders Flight Training Center provides the FAA certifications, aircraft, instructors, maintenance support, and specialized facilities necessary to deliver the Commercial Aviation curriculum. The Commission also recognized that the partnership expands educational opportunities in a growing workforce field while providing students access to specialized aviation training resources.

Jax State’s Bachelor of Science in Aviation includes concentrations in Aviation Management, Commercial Aviation, and Public Safety Aviation. Students enrolled in the Commercial Aviation concentration complete coursework and flight laboratories leading toward FAA pilot certifications as part of the degree program.

Students interested in the Aviation program can learn more or request information by visiting the Jax State Aviation webpage.

Submitted by Jacksonville State University.