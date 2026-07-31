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August 1, 2026
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Gallery: Slide the City photo contest
By:
Lindsey Frazier
July 31, 2026
1st place winner. Tevin Peterson racing down the slide with his son, Kai, on his back.
Submitted by Delàshes Peterson
2nd place winner. Titan Gunter at the foot of the slip and slide.
Submitted by Nila Gunter.
3rd place winner. Emma Armstrong catching some air.
Submitted by Jamie Armstrong.
Submitted by Tabitha Casey (City Maintenance Staff Matthew Woodward).
Submitted by Tabetha Casey.
Submitted by Shea Collins Gray.
Submitted by Raven Spears.
Submitted by Raven Spears.
Submitted byRachel Powell Martinez.
Submitted by Michelle Roffler.
Submitted by Michelle Roffler.
Submitted by Michelle Roffler.
Submitted by Mallory Marooga.
Submitted by Mallory Marooga.
Submitted by Lisa T McLaughlin.
Submitted by Lisa Gore Dean.
Submitted by Lisa Cannon Huie.
Submitted by Lisa Cannon Huie.
Submitted by Jessica O. Millican.
Submitted by Jennifer Giles Sutton.
Submitted by Jennifer Giles Sutton.
Submitted by Jamie Nolen Armstrong.
Submitted by Jamie Nolen Armstrong.
Submitted by Grady Snow.
Submitted by Grady Snow.
Submitted by Chiquita ChiChi Thomas Steward.
Submitted by Carlene Charles Archer.
Submitted by Alan Holland
Submitted by Alan Holland.
Submitted by Heather Ross.
Lindsey Frazier
Email: lfrazier@gadsdenmessenger.com
Lindsey Frazier
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