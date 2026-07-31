Etowah County Commission recognizes volunteer guardian

Probate Judge Scott Hassell recognized Megan Duncan as the county’s volunteer guardian at the Etowah County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Duncan, who receives no pay from the county, serves as guardian of more than 140 people who can no longer care for themselves. She makes healthcare, financial, and placement care decisions for each individual.

“She’s handled already 400-plus cases in our county,” Hassell said. “She’s one of those persons behind the scenes that really does impact our county. She’s making life-and-death decisions, helping people transition from this life to the next, and I’m just proud of her.”

Guardians are typically family members or others who are close to the individual, but when there is no guardian, one is appointed by the court, according to the Department of Justice website.

“You guys go into houses and touch and change lives daily,” Commissioner Jamie Grant said. “When somebody may have felt forgotten or somebody feels lost, you guys go in and make a true difference.”

Commissioners discussed a variety of other topics including: