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40 artists featured in ‘Yes, Absurd’ exhibit

Gadsden Museum of Art will host an opening reception for Ground Floor Contemporary’s All-Artist Show, “Yes, Absurd,” on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ground Floor Contemporary is an artist-run and supported cooperative art gallery based in Birmingham that is committed to promoting and expanding the visual arts community, according to its website.

The exhibit features artworks from more than 40 artists from the GFC and 21st Street Studio Artists, with seven planned artist talks featuring Bethany Moody, Sarah West, Annieo Klaus, Rebecca Fulmer, Misty Bennett, Meg Howton and Nancy Barnheart.

Stacey Holloway, the artist who created the exhibits “It Takes a Village” and “The Darkest Hour,” will kick off the artist talk at 2 p.m. to speak about the inspiration behind her pieces.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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