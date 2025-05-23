9 mil District Ad Valorem Tax extended

Eighty-seven percent of Etowah County citizens voted to extend the existing 9 mil District Ad Valorem Tax during a special election on Tuesday, May 20.

The renewal will not be certified until it is approved by the Etowah County Probate Judge, Scott Hassell on Tuesday, May 27.

A “mil” is a unit of measurement of the assessed value of a property. It accounts for one-tenth of a cent, or one-one thousandth of a dollar, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

To receive state funding, each county must contribute a varying percentage to be matched by state funding, according to The Foundation Program of the Alabama Legislature. Counties with more affluent systems contribute 26 percent to receive state funding, however, Etowah only has to contribute 10 percent, according to the foundation.

Various posts on Facebook claimed that voting no to this renewal could drop your property tax bill by hundreds each year. This information was misconstrued, according to Etowah Superintendent Alan Cosby.

“For a million-dollar home you’d pay $10,000 [in property tax],” Cosby said. “One mil of that would be $90 in tax per year.”

The figure is calculated by the assessed value of the house and not the appraised value.

“I appreciate the public’s confidence in renewing the school tax,” Cosby said

The tax benefits the general fund that can be used for substitute teacher pay, school secretaries and bookkeepers, coach and band salaries, school campuses and athletic facilities, utilities and various other personnel funds.

This tax is voted on every 20 years and will be in effect until Sept. 30, 2046.