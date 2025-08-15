Addie Parthena Conaway

Addie was a charter member of Riverbend Baptist Church, served for years as WMU Director and loved mission work. Graduated from Southside High School, Gadsden Business College where she received a diploma in bookkeeping and attended Gadsden State Junior College. She received several awards from Southside; 1954 Outstanding Student Award, Valedictorian Class of 1954 and received Miss Etowah County Good Citizenship Award.

She retired after 15 years with Dr. CF Beckert MD and 10 years with Gadsden Regional Hospital in the medical equipment department.

She is preceded in death by husband Merel W. Conaway, parents Louis and Nettie Stonecipher, brother Buddy Stonecipher (Charlotte), sister Jewelyn Holloway (Alfred).

She is survived by children Stanley Green (Andrea), Margy Cornutt (Kevin), Kevin Conaway (Charlotte), Helen Citro ( Vince), James Conaway (Cindy) and Paul Conaway (Muriel).and as large extended family.

Pallbearers; Malachi Taylor, Jansen Harmon, Kyle Citro, Tim Lamb, Roy Dearman, Daniel Cornutt and Travis Taylor-Green.

In lieu of flowers donations to Riverbend Baptist Church would be appreciated.

Special thanks to her Riverbend Baptist Church Family and Enhabit Hospice.

Her favorite scripture, “I know in whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed into Him against that day. II Timothy 1:12.The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from 11 am until time of service.