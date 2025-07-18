Alabama man, America’s oldest living Marine celebrates birthday

Roy Drinkard, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, and the oldest living United States Marine, turned 105 years old and celebrated the achievement with friends and family members, as well as elected officials and local leaders.

“Caroline and I are honored to stand beside Mr. Roy Drinkard’s family and friends today to honor a veteran who bravely served in World War II as a United States Marine,” said Congressman Robert Aderholt. “At 105 years old, Mr. Roy Drinkard continues to show what it means to live with courage, commitment, and purpose.”

Drinkard served in the Marine Corps during World War II and went on to have a successful career in business. He is the oldest known living Marine in the United States.

Drinkard is a successful businessman and dedicated civic leader who has played a significant role in shaping Cullman, Alabama, for generations.

Family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate and honor Mr. Drinkard’s life, recognizing his service to the nation, dedication to the community and the example he has set for many.

To honor his life of service and commitment, Congressman Aderholt had a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and a tribute entered into the Congressional Record. The Cullman Postmaster also presented him with a special set of U.S. Marine Corps stamps.

“Roy Drinkard’s commitment to leadership is evident in his continued involvement in business and his service on the Board of Trustees at Troy University, a testament that age is no barrier to leadership,” said Aderholt.

Senator Tommy Tuberville attended Mr. Roy Drinkard’s 105th birthday party in Cullman.

At the birthday party, Sen. Tuberville let Mr. Drinkard know that he submitted his inspiring story to the Veterans’ History Project at the Library of Congress and presented him with a letter from President Trump congratulating him on 105 years.