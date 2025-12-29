Alan Smith named Exceptional Educator for 2025

Submitted by Gadsden State Community College

Gadsden State Community College President Alan Smith has been named an Exceptional Educator for 2025 by Business Alabama.

The recognition honors educators who are nominated by their peers for their dedication to student achievement and their impact on education and workforce development across the state.

Smith leads Gadsden State during a milestone moment as the College celebrates its centennial year. With extensive experience in workforce development, capital projects and community relations, he has guided transformative investments in career and technical education while strengthening partnerships with schools, businesses and industry throughout the region.

Under Smith’s leadership, Gadsden State has continued to expand programs that prepare students for high-demand careers, support economic development and uphold a century-long legacy of service and innovation. His leadership reflects a strong understanding of how accessible, high-quality education fuels opportunity and regional growth.

Smith holds degrees in agricultural business and economics and education from Auburn University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama.

The Business Alabama Exceptional Educators program highlights education leaders across the state whose work strengthens student outcomes, workforce readiness and Alabama’s economic future.