Alan Smith named president of GSCC

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Board of Trustees approved Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker’s recommendation to appoint Alan Smith as permanent President of Gadsden State Community College during its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, July 9.

Smith has served as Gadsden State’s interim president since June 1, succeeding Dr. Kathy Murphy, who is now the president at Wallace Community College in Dothan.

“My connection to this college spans more than 35 years when I began my education journey and has shaped who I am today. This is an incredible honor that I embrace with great enthusiasm,” said Smith.

A former Gadsden State student, Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and Economics and a Master of Science in Education from Auburn University. Smith also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama.

Smith joined Gadsden State as an adjunct instructor in 2017. He was appointed as Dean of Workforce Development in 2019, a position he held until being named the school’s Vice President of Capital Projects, Community Relations, and Workforce Development in December 2024.

Smith’s professional career began as an agriscience teacher at Hokes Bluff High School where he taught for 11 years. He’s taught at the Marshall County Technical School and worked as the building construction instructor and coordinator of the Alabama Simulated Workplace at the Etowah County Career Technical Center. Outside of his career in education, Smith operated his own construction and cabinet making companies.

Serving Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah and St. Clair Counties, Gadsden State has a presence across five campuses or educational centers. According to a Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics, the college has an economic impact of $270.5 million in its service areas, supporting more than 4,400 jobs.

Smith’s appointment is effective August 1, 2025.