Albert Eugene “Gene” Kelley, 87, of Gadsden, died Nov. 1. Gene was a very generous and loving man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was known to be a hard-working man in all of his endeavours throughout his life. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy. Above all he loved the Lord, his family and his church family. He was a faithful member and notorious door-greeter at Higher Ground Baptist Church. He was an avid and vocal sports fan and loved Alabama football. He doted on his grandsons, and once a granddaughter-in-law came into his life, he claimed her as one of his own. Gene was so proud that she was also an Alabama fan. Mr. Kelley always had a special place in his heart for all children and always had a pocketful of Smarties candy to hand out to them. Gene was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lovella Kelley; brothers, David and Danny Kelley; nephew, Davey Kelley; niece, Jenni Kelley; and great-nephew, Ian Ray.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Reba Kelley; daughters, Kay (Craig) Bryson and Connie (Ralph) Nunn; grandsons, Jake Bryson and Sawyer (Kila) Bryson; and a very loving host of extended family and friends.

Special thanks to nephew, Craig Kelley, and close friend, Bob Cline, for their love, loyalty and presence during this difficult time; also to Dr. Robinson, nurses and staff; Dr. Amin; HOAA nurses and staff; Dr. Warren and Gentiva Hospice, nurses and staff; Gadsden Regional Medical Center MICU nurses and staff; and Alabama Home Health nurses.