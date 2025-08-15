Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 15, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 15, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Alice Buggs

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory sadly announces the passing of Mrs. Alice J. Buggs, age 56, of Gadsden, AL. who traded mortal for immortality on Tuesday, August 05, 2025. She is survived by her loving Children.  We ask that you please keep this family and those families that may be going through the same lifted in prayer. To offer online condolences, order floral tributes for the services or to view service details please click on the appropriate link below.

Services

Services are to be announced

Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

Latest News

The Lady Jackets volleyball team prepare for the start of the season with a scrimmage
Gadsden State Show Band hosts practice camp
Gasden recycling program boosts savings
Secretary Allen launches program to combat trafficking
Girl Scouts host free family event in Rainbow City

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 081525 FRONT ONLY
08-15-25 E-Edition

E-Edition 081525