All-Black cast brings ‘Color Purple’ to Ritz

The Color Purple is coming to Theatre of Gadsden this month, allowing theatregoers to experience one woman’s journey through grief and joy.

The musical, based on the novel by Alice Walker, has been made into two successful films. The show, with lyrics by Brenda Russell, Alle Willis and Stephen Bray, was workshopped in Atlanta in 2004 before two successful Broadway runs.

It follows the life of Celie, a Black woman in the rural South in the early 1900s, buffeted between abusive men while trying to find love and purpose in life.

Shows will take place March 7-9 and 14-16 at the Ritz Theatre, located at 310 Wall St. in downtown Alabama City. Tickets are available at www.theatreofgadsden.org.

The musical features songs with hints of jazz and gospel mixed with the polish of Broadway. It’s director Stephonn Ammons’ fifth production with a cast of all Black performers. He said that can present a challenge, as many community theatres normally do not benefit from large Black participation.

“I feel like I have a perfect cast,” he said. “But it’s always hard to cast shows that have certain restrictions. Participation and representation in community theater is lower than the general makeup of people who come out to audition for shows.”

Mary Stell, who previously performed in Beehive and Big River, said this will be her first lead role.

“It’s been a challenge,” she said. “I’m in almost every scene. For someone who’s never seen it, you really want to make it come to life and bring it home for everyone.”

Living in the life of Celie also presents challenges, she said.

“This musical has made me feel the pain and sorrow that Celie felt,” she said. “She’s downtrodden most of the show, but everything comes together. It’s a great story.”

Cedric Reid has a tall order: He has to play Albert Johnson – “Mister” – Celie’s abusive husband. Reid, a board member of Trussville’s ACTA Theater, has previously performed in Gadsden in a production of Oklahoma.

He said the complexity of the music is challenging, but he is enjoying the experience of playing an antagonist, a rarity in his career.

“I feel like it will open the eyes of some people, to make them realize what they may be, and maybe, some of the things they need to correct in life,” he said. “It’s going to change some things for some people.”

Ammons said The Color Purple, because of its sometimes violent subject matter, can test audiences, but it offers a rich experience.

“I think it’s the story of being an African-American,” he said. “No matter what, you’ve got to find joy. You have to have hope. Everything that could go wrong does go wrong in Celie’s life, but there’s something about her resilience, and the resilience of the community around her. Nobody is alone. It changes her life for the better when she realizes how helpful she is to others.”

