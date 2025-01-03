All-County cross country, cheer teams announced

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

The cross country coaches for the six teams in the Etowah County Schools System recently released the all-county team for the 2024 season.

Making the girls’ team were Ly dia Kay, Marlee Tucker, Payton Ridley, Taylor Dortch, Lucy Valentine and Riley Hulsey from Southside and Kenndi Nix, Kenzli Nix and Jada Wright from West End.

Selected for the boys were Evan Christopher (pictured at left), Levi Kay, Jackson Brown, Jonathan Russell, Keaton Yingling and Sharma Pranjal from Southside; Ethan Patterson from Hokes Bluff; and Dakota Ensminger and Owen Beason from Glencoe.

The cheerleading coaches for the six teams in the Etowah County Schools System recently released the all-county team for the 2024 season.

Selected to the team were seniors Kaitlin Thacker and Alexus Ponce from Gaston; seniors Cadi Rae Harper and Kailyn Aulsbrook from Glencoe; seniors Lexi Carter and Blakley Smith from Hokes Bluff; seniors Bailey Edwards and Addie Watwood from Sardis; senior Addison Claire Hassell and junior Macy Barron from Southside; and seniors Brooklyn Self and Jessica Garrard from West End.