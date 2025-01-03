Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

All-County cross country, cheer teams announced

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

The cross country coaches for the six teams in the Etowah County Schools System recently released the all-county team for the 2024 season.
Making the girls’ team were Lydia Kay, Marlee Tucker, Payton Ridley, Taylor Dortch, Lucy Valentine and Riley Hulsey from Southside and Kenndi Nix, Kenzli Nix and Jada Wright from West End.
Selected for the boys were Evan Christopher (pictured at left), Levi Kay, Jackson Brown, Jonathan Russell, Keaton Yingling and Sharma Pranjal from Southside; Ethan Patterson from Hokes Bluff; and Dakota Ensminger and Owen Beason from Glencoe.

The cheerleading coaches for the six teams in the Etowah County Schools System recently released the all-county team for the 2024 season.
Selected to the team were seniors Kaitlin Thacker and Alexus Ponce from Gaston; seniors Cadi Rae Harper and Kailyn Aulsbrook from Glencoe; seniors Lexi Carter and Blakley Smith from Hokes Bluff; seniors Bailey Edwards and Addie Watwood from Sardis; senior Addison Claire Hassell and junior Macy Barron from Southside; and seniors Brooklyn Self and Jessica Garrard from West End.

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

Latest Sports

Sardis hitter leads off All-County volleyball team
All-County cross country, cheer teams announced
Coosa backer highlights All-Messenger football
Hokes Bluff, Westbrook have strong showings in holiday tournaments
Local basketball coach reaches career milestone

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 01-03-2025 FRONT PAGE
E-Edition 01-03-2025

Download the newest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition 01-03-2025

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia