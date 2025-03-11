Cardinals earn Co-Players of the Week honors

John David Cunningham and Luke Russo, members of the Gadsden State Community College men’s tennis team, have been named Tennis Co-Players of the Week by the Alabama Community College Conference. The duo went 3-1 last week at No. 2 doubles, securing key conference victories against Coastal Alabama Community College-North and Marion Military Institute and a win against Shorter University.

Cunningham, a sophomore from Rome, Ga., who attended Model High School, is currently pursuing pre-engineering courses at Gadsden State. Russo, a freshman from Springville, who attended Springville High School, is majoring in accounting technology.

Coach Buster Stewart said both athletes contribute significantly to the team, and they consistently demonstrate their skill and teamwork on the court.

“Their chemistry works well together,” he said. “John David provides the experience and enthusiasm while Luke always provides great effort. They really enjoy playing matches together, and it shows.”

Cunningham and Russo are the sixth and seventh Gadsden State student-athletes to earn Player of the Week honors this academic year. Previous honorees include Ally Croy, softball; Keshawn Watkins and Giovanni Nannucci, both from men’s basketball; Kamoriah Gaines, women’s basketball; and Allie Bryant, volleyball.

“We are very proud of John David and Luke,” Stewart said of the Cardinal tennis players. “This recognition is well-deserved, and it highlights their outstanding play and the strength of our tennis program.”

For more information on Gadsden State Athletics, visit GoCardinals.gadsdenstate.edu.