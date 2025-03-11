Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
March 13, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
March 13, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Hokes Bluff looks forward to season with new softball coach

By Sam Johnson/Special to The Messenger

Hokes Bluff High School has enjoyed a lot of success on the ball field. They have also experienced an exceptional run of coaching stability across its girls and boys programs. When it came time for a new coach to lead its softball program, the Eagles called on a familiar name, Brad Robertson, son of longtime Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson.

Below is a Q&A with Robertson about his team as they begin the season and his experience growing up around successful Hokes Bluff coaches.

Question: How did coming from a family of coaches prepare you for your first year as head coach of the program?

Answer: It being my first year as head coach has been great so far. I’ve had a lot of support from my family and friends. I’ve been around coaching my whole life so stepping into this role as a head coach has been a smooth process for me. I hope that growing up around great coaches my whole life has rubbed off on me and will help me through my career.

Question: What goals does your team hope to accomplish this year?

Answer: My team has set many goals they hope to accomplish. Most of these girls are returning from a team that made it to a regional tournament last season. So I would say a lot of them expect to do that or better this season. My goal for this team is to grow this year as a player/teammate and hopefully learn something else besides softball such as being a good person.

Question: Which players do you expect to be leaders on the team this year?

Answer: Senior Sophia Jackson and Junior Makenna Bennich are returning starters for us that I expect to lead us on and off the field. They are tremendous young ladies. I know that the young girls we have on the team look up to them. We also have added another senior to our team, Brooklyn Whitten. I expect her to be a good leader for us this year as well.

The Eagles will begin area play in April when they take on area opponents Ashville, Etowah and Oneonta.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest Sports

Alabama Bird Search registration now open
Cardinals earn Co-Players of the Week honors
Hokes Bluff looks forward to season with new softball coach
Snead women’s basketball ends in second place in ACCC Division II
Southside wins county baseball championship

Latest E-Edition

e-edition_030725_FRONT ONLY
E-Edition 03-07-2025

Download and view the newest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition_030725

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia