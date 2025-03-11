Hokes Bluff looks forward to season with new softball coach

By Sam Johnson/Special to The Messenger

Hokes Bluff High School has enjoyed a lot of success on the ball field. They have also experienced an exceptional run of coaching stability across its girls and boys programs. When it came time for a new coach to lead its softball program, the Eagles called on a familiar name, Brad Robertson, son of longtime Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson.

Below is a Q&A with Robertson about his team as they begin the season and his experience growing up around successful Hokes Bluff coaches.

Question: How did coming from a family of coaches prepare you for your first year as head coach of the program?

Answer: It being my first year as head coach has been great so far. I’ve had a lot of support from my family and friends. I’ve been around coaching my whole life so stepping into this role as a head coach has been a smooth process for me. I hope that growing up around great coaches my whole life has rubbed off on me and will help me through my career.

Question: What goals does your team hope to accomplish this year?

Answer: My team has set many goals they hope to accomplish. Most of these girls are returning from a team that made it to a regional tournament last season. So I would say a lot of them expect to do that or better this season. My goal for this team is to grow this year as a player/teammate and hopefully learn something else besides softball such as being a good person.

Question: Which players do you expect to be leaders on the team this year?

Answer: Senior Sophia Jackson and Junior Makenna Bennich are returning starters for us that I expect to lead us on and off the field. They are tremendous young ladies. I know that the young girls we have on the team look up to them. We also have added another senior to our team, Brooklyn Whitten. I expect her to be a good leader for us this year as well.

The Eagles will begin area play in April when they take on area opponents Ashville, Etowah and Oneonta.