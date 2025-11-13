Alma Louise Alford

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, heaven gained a new angel. My beautiful sister, Alma, died at the age of 92. She was an angel in life to her younger brother and sisters, whom she unselfishly treated as her own. Alma never stopped helping family any time there was a need. A better sister could not be found. She was a kind, thoughtful and generous person to all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Alford; by her parents, Eugene and Estelle Pike, beloved sisters Micki Pearson, Helen Payne, and Donna Preston; brother Eugene Pike, brother-in-law Marvin Pearson and special friend, David Bryant. She is survived by her sister Nelda Basenberg (Bob), brother-in-law Johnny Preston and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was a faithful member of Youngs Chapel Methodist Church until she became unable to attend because of her health. Her pastor, the Reverend Mr. Bruce Jenkins will conduct the funeral service.

For the majority of her working life, she was employed by Rutenberg’s as their bookkeeper/accountant. She was a member of the Pilot Club, the Women’s Club of Gadsden, and Seniors and Friends of Hokes Bluff. She enjoyed attending the Golden Eagles of Hokes Bluff annual get-togethers to reconnect with friends, old and new.

She loved to travel, ready for an adventure at the drop of a hat. She especially enjoyed travelling to hear gospel groups and southern “all day singings”.

Alma was an animal lover and had many pets during her lifetime, including cats “Ms. Kitty” and “Alvin”. She loved her dogs “Tiny” and “Bow Bow”. And, of course, she rooted for her favorite Auburn Tigers. War Eagle!!

During her final years, she was lovingly cared for by Wayne and Daphne Manley. Through their long association with Alma, they became more like family than simply friends.