Amy Sims named principal of St. James Catholic School

By Karla McArthur

Amy Sims is beginning the 2026-27 school year as the new principal of St. James Catholic School, stepping into the role after serving as assistant principal during the 2025-26 school year under former Principal John Parker.

Sims previously taught fifth grade at St. James, making the transition to principal a natural one.

Although she now leads a school, Sims said education was not originally part of her career plans. Coming from a family of educators, she intentionally pursued a different path, earning a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.

Her path changed when a fifth-grade teaching position unexpectedly became available at St. James. A friend interviewing for the position recommended Sims, who met with then-Principal Michele Adams. Adams saw potential in Sims and offered her the teaching position.

Sims taught fifth grade at St. James for four years before accepting a position with the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

When Parker announced his retirement, members of the Sister Servants of the Eternal Word encouraged Sims to consider returning as principal. Sims said Adams, Parker and the sisters believed her experience working with nonprofit organizations would benefit the school, which operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Although she never envisioned a career in education, Sims said she believes her journey reflects God’s guidance.

“I figured out pretty quickly that St. James was home,” Sims said. “It’s an instance of God putting the right people in the right place.”

Sims credited the school’s faculty, staff and families for creating a strong learning environment.

“The ministry of the school is strong because the teachers are strong, because Christ is here,” she said. “We’re blessed with great parents who work alongside our teachers and staff.”

While academic excellence remains a priority, Sims said St. James is equally committed to educating the whole child by emphasizing character, kindness, respect and love for others.

Looking ahead, Sims said she hopes to expand the school’s community presence by drawing on her fundraising experience. She plans to highlight the school’s mission through outreach efforts and events such as its annual 10K giveaway and Spring fundraiser.

Another priority will be strengthening students’ prayer lives through the school’s partnership with Hallow, a Catholic prayer app. Sims said every student will have access to guided meditations and Scripture through the platform.

“Students are already on devices,” Sims said. “It makes sense to teach them to use them in a more constructive way.”

“The most important thing to us is to give them the tools they need to grow closer to Christ,” she added.

Sims said faith remains the foundation of the school’s mission.

“We’re giving them a great education, too,” she said. “But Paul says if I have all those things — if I speak with great language or know great things but don’t have love — then it’s all for nothing.”

The school also plans several campus improvements, including updates to the chapel, new mulch for the playground, upgraded classroom technology and improvements to gates and fencing. Sims credited the school’s advisory board for supporting those initiatives.

“Having something that reflects the beauty of what we’re doing here, outwardly as much as inwardly, is an important teaching tool,” she said.

Sims said she is especially proud of the welcoming culture at St. James.

“We are here to love God and neighbors,” she said, referencing the Baltimore Catechism’s teaching that people are on Earth “to know, love and serve God and others.”

“That’s what we’re here to do,” she said.