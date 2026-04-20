Ancestor swap meet to explore Revolutionary War roots in Etowah County

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

A day of history, research and family discovery is planned for Saturday, April 25, when the Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society hosts its annual Ancestor Swap Meet at the Downtown Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 27th installment of the event will feature guest speaker J. Mark Lowe, a nationally recognized genealogy speaker, along with presentations and resources designed to help attendees trace family histories, especially those connected to Revolutionary War-era ancestors.

Sharon Ingle with the Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society said this year’s program will take a special focus on early American roots in recognition of the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

“This event will be informative and educational for those who want to know more about their family history,” Ingle said. “There will be something for everyone. It will be good for beginners and those who have already done work on their family tree.”

This year’s swap meet will highlight historical documents tied to Revolutionary America and families who later settled in the Etowah County area. Ingle stated that the focus on that time period would offer a deeper look at how local family lines connect to early American history.

Admission is $35 for society members and $40 for non-members. Lunch is included, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance to guarantee a meal.

Ingle said the event is designed to be both educational and welcoming for anyone interested in genealogy, regardless of experience level.

The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society meets monthly on the second Saturday at Nichols Memorial Library in Alabama City. Membership dues help support the organization’s operations and expenses.

The society also operates the Nichols Memorial Library, which is staffed by volunteers and offers access to genealogy databases and local and international family records. The library is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.