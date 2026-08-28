Anonymous sponsor designs and donates a new sign for Glencoe Library

In mid-August, Glencoe Public Library shared some exciting news with its patrons: an anonymous sponsor had designed and donated a new sign for the building to the city, giving the library a fresh, modern, and — most importantly — recognizable look.

The sign, which features the library’s name in elegant gold text, framed by equally lustrous corners and contrasted against a stark black background, was installed on the east side of the building by the city in an effort to make the library easy to identify from all directions. The public library’s employees were ecstatic about the change — and the help needed to make it happen: “Now, people coming from the post office side of Main Street will recognize us! Our library is so blessed to have such generous support from our patrons and from our city!”

Established in April 2011, Glencoe Public Library has proven to be “a very positive asset” for the city, receiving many praises and well-wishes from its patrons since its opening, as noted in the library’s press release.

The press release also addressed the library workers’ gratitude towards numerous community members, stating, “We could never have opened without our wonderful volunteers who continue to offer their time and support to us. Thanks to our founder, a teenage girl, who got us started; the City of Glencoe for their continued support; a faithful Board of Directors; and our only employee, Dale Henry, who makes every visitor and every regular feel so special.”

The press release also thanked another anonymous donor who made a monetary contribution of $100 for a local cat, one that had been spending its days near the library and making a home in the hearts of its patrons, to be spayed.

“She has now had all of her shots and been fixed so as not to add to the population of stray cats,” the press release reassured.

Finally, the press release thanked both donors once again, illustrating just how thankful Glencoe Public Library’s staff is to the public and its generous patrons.